'Big train' single from Jeff Scroggins & Colorado
Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA), whose most recent tour in Ireland was just two months ago. They can now be heard on the first single from their coming album Over the line, which is due for release in January 2019 on Tom Mindte's Patuxent Music label.
The single is 'Big train', recorded by Don Reno and Bill Harrell on their 1969 King LP All the way to Reno. Colorado's version can be heard on Bluegrass Today, where John Lawless writes: 'It would be nigh on impossible to attend a Colorado performance and not have a good time.' The band will be featured showcase artists at IBMA's World of Bluegrass next week.
