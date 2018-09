Audiences here will have vivid memories of Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA), whose most recent tour in Ireland was just two months ago. They can now be heard on the first single from their coming album, which is due for release in January 2019 on's Patuxent Music label.The single is 'Big train', recorded byandon their 1969 King LP. Colorado's version can be heard on Bluegrass Today , wherewrites: 'It would be nigh on impossible to attend a Colorado performance and not have a good time.' The band will be featured showcase artists at IBMA's World of Bluegrass next week.

Labels: CDs, Media, Record companies, Recordings, Visiting bands