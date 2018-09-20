Banjophony, Beaconsfield, Battersea - and Brown County?
A further step bringing bluegrass and Irish music closer together: Ron Block, banjo- and guitar-player with Alison Krauss & Union Station, and Damien O'Kane, tenor-banjo player from Coleraine and now based in England, have joined forces to produce Banjophony, a fifteen-track album - almost all original material - with over an hour of playing time, which has already received highly positive reviews. More details are on Bluegrass Today, where you can also hear one of the tracks, a Ron Block original - 'Battersea Skillet Liquor', which the composer calls:
A tune with a booted foot on either side of the Atlantic. It is made by mixolydian-ing a cup of G.K. Chesterton with a cup of Gid Tanner; boil down to a syrup and toss it back. It’s good for what ails you.
It's also reminiscent of 'Stoney Lonesome', written by Bill Monroe with Charlie Smith, and named after a town in Brown County, Indiana.
Labels: Banjo, Bill Monroe, CDs, Irish music
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home