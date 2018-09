A further step bringing bluegrass and Irish music closer together: Ron Block , banjo- and guitar-player with Alison Krauss & Union Station , and Damien O'Kane , tenor-banjo player from Coleraine and now based in England, have joined forces to produce Banjophony , a fifteen-track album - almost all original material - with over an hour of playing time, which has already received highly positive reviews . More details are on Bluegrass Today , where you can also hear one of the tracks, a Ron Block original - 'Battersea Skillet Liquor', which the composer calls:It's also reminiscent of 'Stoney Lonesome' , written by Bill Monroe with Charlie Smith, and named after a town in Brown County, Indiana.

Labels: Banjo, Bill Monroe, CDs, Irish music