The 6th Italian Bluegrass Meeting , organised by Danilo Cartia , will take place in Cremona, Italy, on this coming Saturday (29 Sept.), under the auspices of the Acoustic Guitar Village organisation. The programme includes a concert, workshop, and jam session.Danilo (also on Facebook ) has been the moving spirit of bluegrass music in the Rome area for years; organises the long-running Rome Bluegrass Jam ; leads his own band; and plays in other combinations with the aim of bringing bluegrass before a wider public.

Labels: Europe, Jams, Visiting players