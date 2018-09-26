6th Italian Bluegrass Meeting, Sat. 29 Sept. 2018
6th Italian Bluegrass Meeting, organised by Danilo Cartia, will take place in Cremona, Italy, on this coming Saturday (29 Sept.), under the auspices of the Acoustic Guitar Village organisation. The programme includes a concert, workshop, and jam session.
Danilo (also on Facebook) has been the moving spirit of bluegrass music in the Rome area for years; organises the long-running Rome Bluegrass Jam; leads his own band; and plays in other combinations with the aim of bringing bluegrass before a wider public.
