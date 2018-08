Woodbine will play the Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival on the weekend 23-26 August, and have been added to the Omagh lineup for their 27th Bluegrass Festival (31 August-2 September).We will also play Finn's Ale House , Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, on Sunday 16 September at 8.30 p.m. We are also on the 'yet to be announced' 10th Balla Bluegrass (26-29 October).

Labels: Bands, Festivals, Gigs, Venues