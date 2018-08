Here are our September gigs: Appalachian & Bluegrass Music Festival, Ulster American Folk Park , Omagh, Co. TyroneSat. 1st: Main stage, start 10.15 p.m.Sun. 2nd: Main stage, 2 x 45-min. sets between 12.30 and 5.30 p.m. IMNDA concert fundraiserFri. 7th: Radisson Blu Hotel, Little Island, Cork. Start 8.30-9.15 p.m. Followed by De Dannan. Tickets €25, available from O'Donovan's Hotel, Clonakilty; Pro Musica, Cork; Credit Union, Mitchelstown.Fri. 14th: The Shibeen at the Oyster Bar, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal. Start 11.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 074 9136039Sat. 15th: Roonies, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal. Start 9.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 074 9136101Sat. 22nd: Che do Bheatha Festival, O'Mara's Bar, Kilkee, Co. Clare. Start 10.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 065 9056286The next mail will include details of our October gigs at the Cork Folk Festival and Cork Jazz Festival.Regards,Ray & TTP

Labels: Bands, Blues, Cajun, Dance, Festivals, Jazz