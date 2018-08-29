Two Rime Polka: gigs in September 2018
Two Time Polka announces:
Here are our September gigs:
Appalachian & Bluegrass Music Festival, Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh, Co. Tyrone
Sat. 1st: Main stage, start 10.15 p.m.
Sun. 2nd: Main stage, 2 x 45-min. sets between 12.30 and 5.30 p.m.
IMNDA concert fundraiser
Fri. 7th: Radisson Blu Hotel, Little Island, Cork. Start 8.30-9.15 p.m. Followed by De Dannan. Tickets €25, available from O'Donovan's Hotel, Clonakilty; Pro Musica, Cork; Credit Union, Mitchelstown.
Dunfanaghy Jazz & Blues Festival
Fri. 14th: The Shibeen at the Oyster Bar, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal. Start 11.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 074 9136039
Sat. 15th: Roonies, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal. Start 9.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 074 9136101
Sat. 22nd: Che do Bheatha Festival, O'Mara's Bar, Kilkee, Co. Clare. Start 10.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 065 9056286
The next mail will include details of our October gigs at the Cork Folk Festival and Cork Jazz Festival.
Regards,
Ray & TTP
