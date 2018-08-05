Traditional bluegrass releases from the Mother Country
The Po' Ramblin' Boys from North Carolina, who, we hope, will be touring Ireland next year, have just released their first single for Rounder Records, and the song is 'Next train south', recorded by Dub Crouch, Norman Ford, & the Bluegrass Rounders in 1974. You can hear the Boys' new recording on Friday's feature by John Lawless.
(Robert 'Dub' Crouch died at the beginning of last year: see this obituary on Bluegrass Today by C.J. Lewandowski, the Po' Ramblin' Boys' mandolinist.)
*Lorraine Jordan, who appeared with the Garrett Newton Band at last year's Ardara festival, is releasing a CD, True grass, with her own band and some very special guests. A video for the release party, with the title song as sound track, is on a Bluegrass Today feature, and also on YouTube.
*And if you need still more of bluegrass the way it sounded in the '50s and '60s, go to the young Nashville-based band High Fidelity (also on Facebook), who released their 14-track Rebel album Hills and home on Friday last. A video of the title track can be seen on YouTube; more details are on the Rebel press release.
