No, this isn't an ad, and I'm completely unqualified to comment on the content of Dr's book; but BIB readers will understand why I found the cover design arresting.I appreciate that the artist had to make some compromises, but it seems a pity that the fifth-string peg was left out, especially when the hand positions are shown so well. Still, this representation of the banjo as a symbol of well-being and a therapeutic tool (and drug-free into the bargain) is bound to bring it wider acceptance in society.

Labels: Artwork, Banjo, Books, health and well-being