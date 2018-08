The Allen Family Reunion: (l-r) John P. Allen, Paul Hickling,

Beverley Allen, Julie Allen, Joe Allen

The Allen Family Reunion bluegrass band, based in London, Ontario, will be playing on all three days of the coming weekend at the 27th Annual Bluegrass Music Festival in the Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. It will be a special event for them, as the family; they emigrated in 1849 to Canada and since then have farmed in Lambeth, Ontario.The original Allen Family Reunion was formed in 1980 on the family homestead, and still includes three of the founder members: Juno-Award-winning musician(fiddle, mandolin), his sister(bass), and his brother(banjo). John is a member of the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame group Prairie Oyster , and has played with a long list of Canadian music icons over the past forty years. His daughter(autoharp, lead vocals) and his nephew(guitar, lead vocals) — the sixth generation of Allens on the family farm - complete the present Allen Family Reunion.Beverley and Paul wrote the song 'Lonely and blue' (combining bluegrass instrumentation with a pop-song structure), which has just been released and will appear on the new Allen Family Reunion album,. The band is excited about the forthcoming launch of the album in concert at the Aeolian Hall, London, Ontario, on 14 September.uses bluegrass standards, as well as originals, to tell stories of life in the country. Paul says:You can hear the new single 'Lonely and blue' on YouTube . Thanks tofor information and photos; for requests and more info, contact Paul by 'phone (+1 519-872-6842) or e-mail

