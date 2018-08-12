Sacred Harp Dublin to celebrate Isaac Watts Day, 24 Nov. 2018
Sacred Harp Dublin will be celebrating Isaac Watts Day with a singing on Saturday 24 November from 14.00 to 17.30, in the Robert Emmet Community Development Centre on Usher St., Dublin 8. Sacred Harp Dublin announce:
Come join us to celebrate 'The Godfather of English Hymnody'. Afterwards we will raise a glass to Isaac in a local hostelry (to be confirmed). All welcome, no experience necessary, and loaner books will be available.
Isaac Watts (1674-1748) is credited with writing some 750 hymns. The celebration this year will be on the day before the 270th anniversary of his death.
