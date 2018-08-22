Sacred Harp Dublin in Culture Night, 21 Sept. 2018
Sacred Harp Dublin announce:
We are very happy to be part of Culture Night 2018. We invite you to join us, to listen or participate. Loaner books will be available. All voices are welcome, all levels of experience are welcome.
Culture Night at the Friary Centre, Cook St., Dublin 7, will be on Friday 21 September. Sacred Harp Dublin will be singing there from 7.00 to 9.00 p.m.
Labels: Gospel, Sacred Harp, Singing
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home