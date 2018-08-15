'Roots Freeway' covers festivals; NTB at IBMA
Niall Toner (left) sends this welcome news:
'Roots Freeway' on Saturday night next (18 Aug.) at 11.00 p.m. on RTE Radio 1, will feature the full lineups for both Dunmore East and UAFP [Ulster American Folk Park], with tunes and songs from most of the featured artists on both festivals.
Also, the Niall Toner Band are attending IBMA in Raleigh, NC, this year, doing several showcases featuring their all-original songs and tunes, and recording our new album in Nashville during the first two weeks in October. Updates as we go...
Labels: Bands, Festivals, IBMA, Media, Recordings
