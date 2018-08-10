Red Wine at 40: Venite a festeggiare con noi!
Red Wine (I) will be celebrating forty years of the band's continuous existence with their Tenth Bluegrass Party, to begin at 9.00 p.m. on Saturday 17 November at the Teatro Della Tosse, Piazza Renato Negri 4, 16123 Genova (Genoa), where they'll present their new CD Carolina red (recorded this past February in North Carolina and produced by Jens Kruger), together with guest artists.
A major feature on the band appears on Bluegrass Today in Lee Zimmerman's 'Bluegrass beyond borders' series, based largely on the words of Silvio Ferretti, Red Wine's banjo-player and founder-member. The feature includes a video (also on YouTube) of Red Wine singing 'Some day you will', written by the late Liz Meyer, with Martino Coppo playing his Giacomel mandola and Silvio playing clawhammer banjo.
Labels: CDs, Celebrations, concerts, Instruments, Media, Songwriting, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home