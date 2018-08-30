'Minstrels, migrants and mountains' at Moniaive
10th Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival (also on Facebook) will be taking place a month from now (28-30 Sept.) in Moniaive, south-west Scotland, a village rich in festivals. There's a well established link with the bluegrass scene here: the organiser (and radio presenter), C. Paul 'Dobroman' Lyttle, is a regular attender at Omagh festivals, and bands from Ireland have often played at Moniaive in the past.
This year's lineup is (as usual) a strong one, headed by Midnight Run (USA), with several acts already known to audiences in Ireland, and Belfast's own Broken String Band. And William Duddy, active member of our bluegrass / old-time community, will, in his own words, 'be making a modest contribution by way of an illustrated presentation on one of my pet topics [see image above].'
William's presentation, entitled 'Minstrels, migrants and mountains: the origins of oldtime music', will take place at St Ninian's parish church, Moniaive, at 3.00 p.m. on Saturday 29 September.
Labels: Bands, Festivals, History, Lectures, Old-time, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home