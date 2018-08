In his latest e-newsletter Michael J. Miles (USA) - the man who showed that Bach could be beautifully played on the clawhammer banjo - draws attention to the approach of the centenary of Pete Seeger's birth:[3-4 May].Other news is on Michael's duo act with flautistas the Other Brothers, and other performances; progress with his ongoing Mississippi Suite; teaching at music camps; and more. Every newsletter from Michael includes free tablatures for banjo and guitar. Links and more details are here

Labels: Banjo, Commemoration, Instruction, Visiting players