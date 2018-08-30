Michael J. Miles: autumn 2018 newsletter
e-newsletter, Michael J. Miles (USA) - the man who showed that Bach could be beautifully played on the clawhammer banjo - draws attention to the approach of the centenary of Pete Seeger's birth:
Pete was born in 1919, so we're stepping into his 100-year-long shadow. Were it not for Pete's encouragement, I wouldn't have devoted my musical world to the banjo. Throughout the year, I'll be doing my one-man show, 'From Senegal to Seeger; as well as a special one-time-only show in Chicago called '100 years of protest!" on Pete's birthday weekend [3-4 May].
Other news is on Michael's duo act with flautist Lloyd Brodnax King as the Other Brothers, and other performances; progress with his ongoing Mississippi Suite; teaching at music camps; and more. Every newsletter from Michael includes free tablatures for banjo and guitar. Links and more details are here.
