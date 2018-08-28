Marisa Anderson (USA) in Belfast, 30 Aug. 2018
Moving On Music for the news that guitarist Marisa Anderson, from the western USA, will be playing at the Black Box, Belfast, this coming Thursday (30 Aug.). Doors open at 7.45 p.m. and tickets (£14/ £10) can be booked online via Moving On Music or her tour schedule. This is the first date in a tour that continues in Britain and Switzerland.
Yes, she was classically trained and plays electric guitars (including lap steel), but anyone who likes Doc Watson's fingerpicking - and older country and blues guitar styles - will find a lot to enjoy in her music. Listen to 'Hesitation Theme and Variation Blues' as a sample. Belfast fans of the music should note that this show coincides with the Whiskey Deaf duet (USA) playing at the Sunflower Folk Club.
