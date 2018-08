Thanks to Moving On Music for the news that guitarist Marisa Anderson , from the western USA, will be playing at the Black Box, Belfast,. Doors open at 7.45 p.m. and tickets (£14/ £10) can be booked online via Moving On Music or her tour schedule . This is the first date in a tour that continues in Britain and Switzerland.Yes, she was classically trained and plays electric guitars (including lap steel), but anyone who likes's fingerpicking - and older country and blues guitar styles - will find a lot to enjoy in her music. Listen to 'Hesitation Theme and Variation Blues' as a sample. Belfast fans of the music should note that this show coincides with the Whiskey Deaf duet (USA) playing at the Sunflower Folk Club

