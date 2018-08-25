Lonesome Ace Stringband in Ireland, 30 Jan.-6 Feb. 2019
Lonesome Ace Stringband (CAN) will be playing seven dates in this island at the end of January and beginning of February 2019, the first five dates to be presented by the NI agency Moving On Music. The Aces (above, l-r: Chris Coole, banjo; John Showman, fiddle; Max Heinemann, bass) have all played in Ireland previously: in 2009 they toured as members of the Foggy Hogtown Boys bluegrass band.
The dates (not confirmed at the time of our July post) are now announced on the Brookfield Knights agency website, as shown below. The Lonesome Aces will then be moving on to play four dates in Britain.
Wed. 30th Jan.: The Old Courthouse, Antrim town
Thurs. 31st: Derry city (venue TBC)
Fri. 1st Feb.: Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, Co. Tyrone
Sat. 2nd: Portico, Portaferry, Co. Down
Sun. 3rd: Duncairn Arts Centre, Belfast
Mon. 4th: Rest day
Tues. 5th: Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Wed. 6th: Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny city
Labels: Agencies, Old-time, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home