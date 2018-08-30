Kings of Celtgrass on CMT
We Banjo 3, originators of 'Celtgrass', are coming to the end of a summer US tour in support of their new album Haven, which (as reported on the BIB on 10 Aug.) debuted at #2 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart behind the Punch Brothers.
Their latest e-newsletter announces that their new video 'Light in the sky' is having its debut on Country Music Television (CMT) today, Thursday 30 August. You will be able to see the video on its release via this link, and you can also vote to keep the video on the CMT website. More details on the e-newsletter.
Forthcoming shows by We Banjo 3, including their autumn US tour, are shown on their website and Facebook.
