Jessie & the Gents (CH) available for bookings
Jessie & the Gents: (l-r) Rainer Hagmann, Rick Noorlander,
Jessie Hardegger, Putzie Mayr, Geri Zumbrunn
Thanks to Jessica 'Jessie' Hardegger of the Swiss bluegrass band Jessie & the Gents for the news that the band are planning a tour in Ireland and are looking for locations to play.
The five-piece quartet consists of Jessie Hardegger (vocals, mandolin), Rick Noorlander (vocals, guitar), Geri Zumbrunn (vocals, bass), Rainer Hagmann (fiddle), and Putzie Mayr (vocals, dobro), delivering '100% handmade music'. Their debut album, Jessie & the Gents: On the rise (cover art, right), was released in autumn 2017 and is available on iTunes and Spotify.
In May 2018 they won first prize in the Swiss Country Music Awards and received the Best Song award with 'I ain't gonna ride with you', which you can see and hear on YouTube as well as on their website. They have also performed on the main stage at the great La Roche Bluegrass Festival (below). Their bio states:
Jessie & the Gents can be contacted through their website, by e-mail, or by 'phone (+41 79 399 09 12).
