IBMA Momentum Award nominations for Midnight Skyracer, Tabitha Agnew
Midnight Skyracer (photo: Allan Wilkinson)
The five-piece all-woman bluegrass band Midnight Skyracer (UK) have been nominated for a Momentum Award in the 29th International Bluegrass Music Awards, and their banjo-player Tabitha Agnew (left) from Co. Armagh has also been nominated in the Instrumentalist section of the Momentum Awards. Full details of the nominations are in this Bluegrass Today feature by John Lawless.
The IBMA says: 'The Momentum Awards are given in recognition of an outstanding year by emerging bluegrass professionals and those who mentor them.' Midnight Skyracer and Tabitha are the only nominees from outside North America. The band's achievements this year include the release of their debut album Fire (given a Highlight review in the June issue of Bluegrass Unlimited) and a tour of Germany in May. The BIB's warm congratulations are added to the pile they've already received (see their Facebook). They are now considering how to get to IBMA's World of Bluegrass next month.
