Gold Tone summer sale now on
Gold Tone Musical Instruments announce their summer sale, with savings on blemished or overstocked instruments, amounting in some cases to hundreds of dollars - there is, for instance, a particularly good price on a BC-350 old-time banjo. This sale, which runs to the end of August, is of most direct interest to people in the USA, but if you have friends there it might be possible to get a bargain. Details are here.
Labels: For sale / wanted, Instruments, Sales, Suppliers
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home