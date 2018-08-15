George B. McCeney
The BIB learns with great regret of the death of George McCeney (79) of Laurel, Maryland, almost midway between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore - a good location for a life devoted to bluegrass music. Among his many contributions to the music, he served on the board of directors of the International Bluegrass Music Museum and was one of the founders of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine. His death comes almost a year after that of Pete Kuykendall, editor of BU for half a century, also at the age of 79.
More details are in John Lawless's article on Bluegrass Today, where there is also a link to Richard Thompson's interview with him, five and a quarter years ago. This is strongly recommended for conveying the flavour of George McCeney's character.
Labels: People
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home