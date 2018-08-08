Demolition String Band (USA) in Ireland, 23 Aug.-2 Sept. 2018
Thanks to Uri Kohen for this news of the latest tour presented by the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival:
Elena Skye and Boo Reiners, better known as the Demolition String Band (NY, USA), return to Ireland for the fifth time. The duo will play a string of gigs over the last weekend of August, including a number of performances at the Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival and the Omagh Bluegrass Festival, where they will be joined by Irish bass player Sammy Rohan (better known for playing with Hickory Wind).
Fuelled by a shared passion for classic country, rock ‘n roll, bluegrass, and mountain music, singer/ songwriter/mandolinist Elena Skye and multi-instrumentalist Boo Reiners have led their NYC-based Demolition String Band for almost two decades, marking their journey with numerous albums and countless miles on the road in the USA and Europe.
Their Woody Guthrie song collaboration 'Go Coney Island, roll on the sand' (words by Woody Guthrie, music by Elena Skye) was featured on the 2014 Grammy-nominated My name is New York: Ramblin’ around Woody Guthrie’s town, which featured song collaborations with Billy Bragg, Wilco, and Del McCoury.
The full tour dates, as shown in the image below, are:
Thurs. 23rd: Matt Molloy's, Bridge St., Westport, Co. Mayo
Fri. 24th: Moy River B&B, Sligo, Co. Sligo
Sat. 25th: 24th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival, Co. Waterford
Sun. 26th: 24th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival, Co. Waterford
Mon. 27th: The Sky and the Ground, 112 South Main St., Wexford town, 8.00 p.m.
Tues. 28th: Finn's Bar, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary
Wed. 29th: Bridge Street, Castlebar, Co. Mayo
Thurs. 30th: Matt Molloy's, Bridge St., Westport, Co. Mayo
Fri. 31st: 27th Annual Bluegrass Music Festival, Ulster American Folk Park, Castletown, Omagh, Co. Tyrone
Sat. 1st Sept.: 27th Annual Bluegrass Music Festival, Ulster American Folk Park, Castletown, Omagh, Co. Tyrone
Sun. 2nd: 27th Annual Bluegrass Music Festival, Ulster American Folk Park, Castletown, Omagh, Co. Tyrone
