and, better known as the Demolition String Band (NY, USA), return to Ireland for the fifth time. The duo will play a string of gigs over the last weekend of August, including a number of performances at the Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival and the Omagh Bluegrass Festival, where they will be joined by Irish bass player(better known for playing with Hickory Wind).Fuelled by a shared passion for classic country, rock ‘n roll, bluegrass, and mountain music, singer/ songwriter/mandolinistand multi-instrumentalisthave led their NYC-based Demolition String Band for almost two decades, marking their journey with numerous albums and countless miles on the road in the USA and Europe.Their Woody Guthrie song collaboration 'Go Coney Island, roll on the sand' (words by, music by Elena Skye) was featured on the 2014 Grammy-nominated, which featured song collaborations with, andThe full tour dates, as shown in the image below, are:Thurs. 23rd: Matt Molloy's, Bridge St., Westport, Co. MayoFri. 24th: Moy River B&B, Sligo, Co. SligoSat. 25th: 24th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival , Co. WaterfordSun. 26th: 24th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival , Co. WaterfordMon. 27th: The Sky and the Ground, 112 South Main St., Wexford town, 8.00 p.m.Tues. 28th: Finn's Bar, Borrisoleigh, Co. TipperaryWed. 29th: Bridge Street, Castlebar, Co. MayoThurs. 30th: Matt Molloy's, Bridge St., Westport, Co. MayoFri. 31st: 27th Annual Bluegrass Music Festival , Ulster American Folk Park, Castletown, Omagh, Co. TyroneSat. 1st Sept.: 27th Annual Bluegrass Music Festival , Ulster American Folk Park, Castletown, Omagh, Co. TyroneSun. 2nd: 27th Annual Bluegrass Music Festival , Ulster American Folk Park, Castletown, Omagh, Co. Tyrone

Labels: Festivals, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands