Darin and Brooke Aldridge and the memory of 9/11
Bluegrass Today of Darin and Brooke Aldridge (USA), who are headliners at this year's 27th Annual Bluegrass Festival in the Ulster American Folk Park near Omagh, Co. Tyrone, on Saturday and Sunday, 1-2 September. The BT feature, by David Morris, describes their experiences at the Pennsylvania chapel commemorating one episode in the events of 11 September 2001, and includes a video of Brooke singing 'Sacred Lamb' to Darin's guitar accompaniment.
Longtime Omagh attenders will remember the shock of 9/11, coming directly after that year's Omagh festival, and the anxiety and confusion that hindered American performers in returning home.
