Cup O' Joe on 'Hame'
Congratulations to Cup O' Joe (Ben, Reuben, and Tabitha Agnew) on their appearance in tonight's issue of the BBC2 TV series 'Hame', concentrating on Scottish and Ulster Scots traditions in the Markethill and Hamiltonsbawn districts of Co. Atmagh.
In between features on the revival of Scottish country dancing, the Lambeg drum, and the Markethill Fiddle Orchestra, Cup O' Joe played 'Billy in the low ground' and 'A land where we'll never grow old', and were interviewed on the common ground of Ulster and American traditions by Mark Thomson, who drew attention to their growing place on the international bluegrass scene.
Labels: Bands, Media, Scots music
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home