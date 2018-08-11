Brothers Parker Bluegrass Band (USA) in Ireland, 24 Aug.-9 Sept. 2018
The Brothers Parker Bluegrass Band are a five-piece bluegrass band from Montana, USA. They cover classic and contemporary bluegrass, country, and gospel.
The band features John and Billy Parker (hence the name Brothers Parker), Billy on mandolin and vocals and John on bass and vocals. They both have forty years' experience playing bluegrass music.
Isaac Callender, a multi-instrumentalist, will be making his second appearance in Ireland. He previously toured with Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, with whom he played bass. With the Brothers Parker he will be on guitar and vocals. He may also showcase on other instruments.
Tyler James, on banjo and vocals, is an award-winning banjo player, winning first place at the Rockygrass Banjo Championship in Colorado, the Arizona State Banjo Championship, and the Huck Finn Bluegrass Festival Banjo Championship.
Louise Steinway, on fiddle and vocals, completes the lineup. She has played for over twenty years with her family band.
AUGUST 2018
Fri. 24th-Sun. 26th: Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford; tel. 087 256 2899
Mon. 27th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771
Wed. 29th: Merry's Bar and Restaurant (upstairs), Lower Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 064 0542
Thurs. 30th: Fleming's Bar, Scartaglen, Co. Kerry, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 781 4781
Fri. 31st: Spailpin Fanach Bar (upstairs), 29 South Main St., Cork city, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771
SEPTEMBER 2018
Sat. 1st: E. J. Morrissey's Pub, Dublin St., Carlow town, Co. Carlow, 10.00 p.m.; tel. 086 257 6343
Sun. 2nd: Glen Theatre, Banteer Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771
Mon. 3rd: Steamboat Music Shop, Steamboat Quay, Limerick city, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 086 165 2278
Tues. 4th: Clonmel Folk Club, Town Hall, Parnell St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 085 850 2289
Wed. 5th: St John's Theatre, The Square, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 068 22 566
Fri. 7th: The Merry Monk Bar and Restaurant, Kilalla Road, Ballina, Co. Mayo, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 255 7188
Sat. 8th: The Beehive Bar, Main St., Ardara, Co. Donegal, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 690 0714
Sun. 9th: Mannion's Bar, Balla, Co. Mayo, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 229 6018
For further enquiries on any of the above, tel. 087 792 1771 or e-mail.
