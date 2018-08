Theare a five-piece bluegrass band from Montana, USA. They cover classic and contemporary bluegrass, country, and gospel.The band featuresand(hence the name Brothers Parker), Billy on mandolin and vocals and John on bass and vocals. They both have forty years' experience playing bluegrass music., a multi-instrumentalist, will be making his second appearance in Ireland. He previously toured with, with whom he played bass. With the Brothers Parker he will be on guitar and vocals. He may also showcase on other instruments., on banjo and vocals, is an award-winning banjo player, winning first place at the Rockygrass Banjo Championship in Colorado, the Arizona State Banjo Championship, and the Huck Finn Bluegrass Festival Banjo Championship., on fiddle and vocals, completes the lineup. She has played for over twenty years with her family band.Fri. 24th-Sun. 26th: Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford; tel. 087 256 2899Mon. 27th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771Wed. 29th: Merry's Bar and Restaurant (upstairs), Lower Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 064 0542Thurs. 30th: Fleming's Bar, Scartaglen, Co. Kerry, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 781 4781Fri. 31st: Spailpin Fanach Bar (upstairs), 29 South Main St., Cork city, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771Sat. 1st: E. J. Morrissey's Pub, Dublin St., Carlow town, Co. Carlow, 10.00 p.m.; tel. 086 257 6343Sun. 2nd: Glen Theatre, Banteer Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771Mon. 3rd: Steamboat Music Shop, Steamboat Quay, Limerick city, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 086 165 2278Tues. 4th: Clonmel Folk Club, Town Hall, Parnell St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 085 850 2289Wed. 5th: St John's Theatre, The Square, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 068 22 566Fri. 7th: The Merry Monk Bar and Restaurant, Kilalla Road, Ballina, Co. Mayo, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 255 7188Sat. 8th: The Beehive Bar, Main St., Ardara, Co. Donegal, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 690 0714Sun. 9th: Mannion's Bar, Balla, Co. Mayo, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 229 6018For further enquiries on any of the above, tel. 087 792 1771 or e-mail

