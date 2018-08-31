Brent Cobb (USA) in Whelan's, 4 Sept. 2018
Whelan's of Wexford St., Dublin 2, announce that country-rock singer/ songwriter Brent Cobb, now based in Nashville, TN, will be playing in their main venue, with support, next Tuesday (4 Sept.) - the first show in a two-week European tour. Tickets are €22.90 inc. booking fee.
Cobb's music is not bluegrass, but the attitude and background of his songs, based on growing up in rural Georgia, share common territory with bluegrass. He writes: '... these songs are about the places I’m from, the places I’ve visited, and the people who’ve taken me there. My family is all over these songs'; and he sings: 'Honky-tonk’s the trick, get a guitar and grab a pick / Let the old tunes possess you, and play.' Bill Monroe might have approved that last line.
