Benefit show for Eileen Carson
Eileen Carson, leader of the magnificent Footworks dance team and also wife of Mark Schatz, had been diagnosed with an aggressive pancreatic cancer, which means both large medical expenses and loss of performing income for both of them. To help the Schatzes, Laura Ruth Lewis and other friends set up a GoFundMe website with an original target of $50,000, since raised to $75,000, of which over $69,000 has so far been donated. Laura reported earlier this week:
Eileen continues to endure chemo treatments and will be getting an update from her doctors this week. The treatments have made her ill, but Eileen's spunk and humor are still in place! If you'd like to lend your support, make a donation or drop an encouraging word through the GoFundMe campaign, and mark Sept. 16 on your calendar for the 'Eileen Carson Benefit featuring Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, Tony Trischka, Footworks, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer' at the Hamilton in Washington, DC.
More details are on Bluegrass Today.
Labels: concerts, Dance, health and well-being, Visiting players
