Three months ago the BIB carried the news that Eileen Carson , leader of the magnificent Footworks dance team and also wife of Mark Schatz , had been diagnosed with an aggressive pancreatic cancer, which means both large medical expenses and loss of performing income for both of them. To help the Schatzes,and other friends set up a GoFundMe website with an original target of $50,000, since raised to $75,000, of which over $69,000 has so far been donated. Laura reported earlier this week:More details are on Bluegrass Today

