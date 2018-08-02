BBN: the new issue
The BIB editor writes:
The latest issue (no. 84, summer 2018) of British Bluegrass News, the journal of the British Bluegrass Music Association (BBMA), has just reached me and (as always) it combines high production values, loads of information, and well-balanced content. The cover alone would brighten anyone's day! There are several features on artists who've played in Ireland recently - G-runs 'n Roses (CZ), Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, and the Price Sisters - and a substantial festival report ends with praise for the Hot Rock Pilgrims, who shared the concert stage with G-runs 'n Roses at Westport in June.
BBN has plenty of news from the Mother Country: the cover feature is an interview with Rhonda Vincent by Chris A. Courogen, fully as good as you'd find in Bluegrass Unlimited or on Bluegrass Today; the series on Virginia luthiers concludes with Wayne Henderson; a US travel journal chronicles a trip to IBMA's World of Bluegrass 2017; and many of the excellent reviews are of US records. Brian Dowdell has this to say of the latest album from the Special Consensus (who'll be here early in 2019):
This is one of the finest from Greg Cahill and Special Consensus. Every concert of theirs that I attend I think I don't need another of their albums, but every concert I buy one!
That being said, BBN is a model for any journal of a national bluegrass association. The BBMA has a team of a doxen officers and twenty-nine area representatives, including Sharon Loughrin for Northern Ireland.
Labels: Interviews, Media, National Associations, Reviews, Visiting bands, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home