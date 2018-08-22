Ballymore Acoustic Gigs autumn schedule
Ballymore Acoustic Gigs (BAG) announce their autumn 2018 schedule of roots, folk, and indie acts from home and abroad, presented on Monday nights in Mick Murphy's bar (right), Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. All gigs start at 9.00 p.m. sharp; doors open at 8.30 p.m. Admission €12, unless otherwise indicated. The shows listed are:
Sept. 3rd: The 4 Of Us €15
Sept. 10th: Melissa Greener (USA)
Sept. 17th: Donal Clancy
Sept. 24th: Ed Romanoff (USA) with Clive Barnes
Oct. 1st: The Remedy Club
Oct. 8th: Shane Joyce/ Tim V. Smyth (double bill)
Oct. 15th: John Statz (USA)
Oct. 22nd: Kris Drever €15; plus special guest John Blek
This season begins the eighth year of shows presented by BAG. See also last Saturday's BAG post on the importance of word-of-mouth and other contacts in keeping live acoustic music shows - and venues - in existence.
