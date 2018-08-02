An atmosphere full of spirit
Ronnie Norton for permission to use this photo, taken at the concert given last Sunday (29 July) by Raymond McLain, the Price Sisters, and the Woodsheep at the Pearse Lyons Whiskey Distillery on James St., Dublin - an impressive venue. Ronnie's photo, showing the ensemble playing in the choir loft, has already appeared on the Price Sisters' Facebook, where there are now other photos taken by the Woodsheep. This one shows how high the musicians were above the audience; though for the concert finale they came down so that everyone could join in a moving 'Will the circle be unbroken'.
