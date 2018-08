Thanks to Ronnie Norton for permission to use this photo, taken at the concert given last Sunday (29 July) by Raymond McLain , the Price Sisters , and the Woodsheep at the Pearse Lyons Whiskey Distillery on James St., Dublin - an impressive venue. Ronnie's photo, showing the ensemble playing in the choir loft, has already appeared on the Price Sisters' Facebook , where there are now other photos taken by the Woodsheep. This one shows how high the musicians were above the audience; though for the concert finale they came down so that everyone could join in a moving 'Will the circle be unbroken'.

