Wookalily to tour Britain, 28 July-5 Aug.. 2018
Wookalily announce their eight-day tour in Britain, beginning tomorrow (28 July) and ranging from north Yorkshire to south London and from Soho to south Wales. Full details are on their website, and you can also follow the tour on social media (#wookasontour2018).
'The all-female band, four Irish and one Welsh, make a glorious noise guaranteed to put a smile on your face and a skip in your step.' (Midge Ure)
Wookalily will be playing some of their classics from their folk/ bluegrass-inspired debut album, All the waiting while, and also promoting their soon-to-be-released somewhat darker second album, Everything is normal… Except the little things inside my head.
Labels: Bands, CDs, Recordings, Tours
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home