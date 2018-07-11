Westport launch of new book on Irish country music, 16 July 2018
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, for the news that Kevin Martin’s new book A happy type of sadness: a journey through Irish country music, published by Mercier Press, will be launched in Matt Molloy’s Yard Bar, Bridge St., Westport, Co. Mayo, at 8.00 p.m. this coming Monday (16 July). All are welcome to attend.
Kevin Martin (born in Crossmolina and living in Murrisk) grew up knowing and loving American country music before he began to explore how country music developed in Ireland - a previously unexplored field. A happy type of sadness is based on research, attendance at events, and a wide range of interviews with people in all areas of the music industry. It includes in-depth profiles of the lives and careers of pioneers and stars of the country scene in Ireland, and also looks at the role that Irish emigrants played in the development of the genre in America and the importance of dancing in the country world. A chapter about bluegrass music includes special mention of the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, as well as an interview with Uri and other figures involved in the festival.
More details are on the Mayo News website. A happy type of sadness: a journey through Irish country music (ISBN 9781781175828) will be available nationwide (€18.99) and online from today, Wednesday 11 July. Copies of the book will be available for sale at the launch. It is also available as a Kindle book through Amazon at £15.19.
Kevin Martin taught English, communications, and cultural studies for twenty-five years. He is married with two children. His Have ye no homes to go to?, a history of the Irish pub, was published in 2017.
