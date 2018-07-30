Two Time Polka: gigs in August
Two Time Polka announces:
Here are our gigs for the next few weeks.
Spraoi Festival, Waterford city
Sat. 4th: Bailey's, New St. Open air. Start 4.30-6.00 p.m. Adm. free.
Sat. 4th: Tully's Bar, O'Connell St. Start 11.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 051 301639
Sun. 5th: The Three Shippes, William St, Start 10.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 051 843178
Clonmel Busking Festival, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
Fri. 10th: Mitchell St. Open air. Start 2.00-2.45 p.m. Adm. free.
Fri. 10th: Moran's Bar, Parnell St. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 052 6122294
7 Hills Blues Festival, Armagh city
Sat. 11th: Charlemont Arms Hotel, Upper English St. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 0044 283752 2028
Sun. 12th: Armagh City Hotel, Friary St. Start 9.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 0044 283751 8888
Sun. 26th: The Haven Hotel, Dock Rd., Dunmore East, Co. Waterford. Start 6.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 051 383150
The next mail will include our September gigs at the Omagh Bluegrass Festival, Co. Tyrone, Dunfanaghy Blues & Jazz Festival, Co. Donegal, and Che Do Bheatha Festival, Kilkee, Co. Clare. We will also be sharing the bill with De Danann at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Little Island, Cork. This is a fundraiser in aid of the IMNDA.
Regards,
Ray & TTP
