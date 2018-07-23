Tim Carter
The Carter Brothers (USA) - Tim Carter (left) and his elder brother Danny - became regular favourites with audiences at the Johnny Keenan Banjo Festivals at Longford in past years. Since illness forced Danny to retire from music, Tim has been forging his own career as performing and recording artist, bandleader, and recording studio operator.
He was interviewed at length by Tom Adams for the Dec. 2009 issue of Banjo News Letter. Lee Zimmerman has now brought the story further up to date with a feature on Bluegrass Today, which includes two videos. Other Bluegrass Today features on Tim can be found here.
Labels: Festivals, Media, Visiting players
