This Is How We Fly at Dun Laoghaire, 15 Nov. 2018
The Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire (which has previously presented the Special Consensus and Chris Jones & the Night Drivers) announces that on Thursday 15 Nov. 2018 it will present a 75-minute show by This Is How We Fly (IRL/USA/SE). The group consists of Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh (fiddle, hardanger d’amour), Seán Mac Erlaine (clarinets, live electronics), Nic Gareiss (percussive dance), and Petter Berndalen (percussion).
Nic Gareiss is a superlative dancer in Appalachian and other traditions - see his duet with Bruce Molsky on the tune 'Jeff Sturgeon'. The music of This Is How We Fly puts his dancing in a very different context. See the Pavilion's website for more details, a performance video, and online booking.
