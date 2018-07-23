'Sugarloaf Mountain' and other highlights at the NCH in August
National Concert Hall in Dublin announces the highlights of its programme in August 2018. The concert most likely to interest BIB readers is 'Sugarloaf Mountain: an Appalachian gathering', which will be performed on the main stage by the Apollo's Fire baroque orchestra from Cleveland, OH, on Tuesday 14 Aug. at 8.00 p.m. The blurb states:
Sugarloaf Mountain traces the journey of Irish immigrants in the early 19th century across the Atlantic to America, through music, song and dance, and celebrates the connection between Celtic music forms and their Appalachian descendants.
which should please Irish audiences. The ensemble includes Jeannette Sorrell (director, harpsichord, arrangements), Amanda Powell & Madeline Healey (soprano vocals), Ross Hauck (tenor vocals), Susanna Perry Gilmore (fiddle), Kathie Stewart (wooden flutes),Tina Bergmann (hammered dulcimer, vocals), Brian Kay (lute, banjo, long-neck dulcimer, vocals), and René Schiffer (cello). A brief preview video can be seen on YouTube and also on the NCH event page. Ticket prices are €30, €25, and €20.
A concert at the NCH by John Prine on 13 Aug. is already sold out, but tickets are still available for a concert by the Richard Thompson Electric Trio on 16 Aug.
