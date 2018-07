The National Concert Hall in Dublin announces the highlights of its programme in August 2018. The concert most likely to interest BIB readers is 'Sugarloaf Mountain: an Appalachian gathering' , which will be performed on the main stage by the Apollo's Fire baroque orchestra from Cleveland, OH, on Tuesday 14 Aug. at 8.00 p.m. The blurb states:which should please Irish audiences. The ensemble includes(director, harpsichord, arrangements),(soprano vocals),(tenor vocals),(fiddle),(wooden flutes),(hammered dulcimer, vocals),(lute, banjo, long-neck dulcimer, vocals), and(cello). A brief preview video can be seen on YouTube and also on the NCH event page . Ticket prices are €30, €25, and €20.A concert at the NCH by John Prine on 13 Aug. is already sold out, but tickets are still available for a concert by the Richard Thompson Electric Trio on 16 Aug.

