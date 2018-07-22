Raymond McLain and Kentucky musicians at Ballymena, 25-6 July 2018
McLain Family Band (above) flew out of Dublin on their way back to Kentucky, after a very successful tour culminating in two warmly acclaimed performances at the 11th Ardara Bluegrass Festival. Special credit is due to John Nyhan for organising the tour, which included a whole extra week of dates that John was able to arrange at short notice, in addition to the week originally planned.
Thanks to Sharon Loughrin for the news that Raymond McLain is remaining in Ireland till the end of this week. Raymond is now in Ballymena, Co. Antrim, where he will join the Price Sisters and other students of his from the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music in Morehead, KY. They will take part in a town-twinning event, giving two free concerts in The Braid Arts Centre, Ballymena - a matinee performance at 2.00 p.m. on Wed. 25 July, and an evening concert on Thurs. 26th at 7.30 p.m. Though both shows are free, entrance is strictly through booking in advance. These will be the ensemble's only dates in Northern Ireland.
The Braid advertises these performances as to be given by 'the McLain Family Band and musicians from Morehead'. From what we've seen of Raymond McLain's talents, a show by himself, his students, and the Price Sisters should disappoint nobody.
