NTB at St Enda's, 22 July 2018 - and more
The BIB editor writes:
Even leaving the enormously enjoyable and successful 11th Ardara Bluegrass Festival before its end, I didn't get home till 6.00 p.m. today; so apologies to the Niall Toner Band (NTB) for not announcing in time that they would be playing from 3.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. this afternoon in the walled garden at St Enda’s, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16, beside the Pearse Museum.
The NTB on this occasion comprised Gerry Madden (mandolin), Johnny Gleeson (dobro), Richard Gladney (upright bass), and Niall (guitar, mandolin, vocals). Niall wrote:
No cover charge, suitable for music lovers of all vintages and persuasions... Possibly even a guest or two...
Thanks to Niall for the recent photo (above), showing his brand new 'Hollywood legends' T-shirt and new Jimmie Rodgers hat, made from Portuguese cork. Click on the image to enlarge it.
