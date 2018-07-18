NTB at IBMA WOB - and a new album on the stocks
Niall Toner (left) sends this welcome news:
I am delighted to announce that the Niall Toner Band (NTB), with a full original set list, will be
* performing showcase gigs at IBMA's World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC, in September 2018. Flying the flag for original Irish bluegrass music!
* and in early October recording the new album, featuring new songs - 'Last wolf on the mountain', 'Myles Walter Keogh', 'The hands of Arthel Watson', 'Gibson L-3', 'Shotgun Betty' - and 'The eighth of April', an instrumental composed by Niall in Moira's memory (8 April would have been her birthday).
BIB editor's note: New photos are expected to follow.
