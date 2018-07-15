New single from Chris Jones & Co. - the Irish connection
When Chris Jones & the Night Drivers lost the first half of their tour in Ireland this past March, immobilised by the snowstorms, they put to good use the time they had hoped to spend playing shows. Chris and his banjo-player Gina Clowes wrote together what is now the band's latest single, 'Who you want me to be'.
Thanks to Mountain Home Music Company for this press release, with more detail and an audio link to hear the new recording. See also the track premier on Bluegrass Today.
Labels: Recordings, Songwriting, Tours, Visiting bands, Weather
