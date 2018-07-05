Molly Tuttle (and more) in July issue of Bluegrass Unlimited
Molly Tuttle (USA) - including of course those who saw and heard her in Ireland two months ago - the July 2018 issue of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine shows her on the cover and carries an article on her by Nancy Cardwell Webster inside, which can be read in full here.
Other features of this BU issue which may resonate with BIB readers include an article by Professor Jack Bernhardt (who began the McAuley Lectures series at the Omagh Bluegrass Festivals) on Béla Fleck and his Blue Ridge Banjo Camp in North Carolina, which will be held in mid August. The review section includes a very favourable review of the latest CD by the Barcelona Bluegrass Band, regular favourites at past Johnny Keenan Banjo Festivals.
Labels: Festivals, Media, Visiting bands, Visiting players
