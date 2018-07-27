MerleFest assessed
On 18 Apr. 2017 the BIB drew its readers' attention to the online magazine The Bitter Southerner, which is dedicated to combatting both the negative preconceptions outside the South and the negative realities within it - and making a lot of good things known at the same time.
One of the latest articles to appear on it is 'The real reason MerleFest matters', by Lee Zimmerman, a frequent contributor to Bluegrass Today. In fact, it covers a wide range of reasons why the festival matters; read more and find out.
