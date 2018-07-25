'Mean Mary' (USA) in Ireland, mid Aug. 2018
A reminder from Geraint and Deb Jones of GPromo PR that multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and author 'Mean Mary' James (left) from Alabama, who toured in Ulster in April 2016, will be back in Ireland in less than three weeks with her new album Blazing, released in Europe on 6 July. Videos can be seen on YouTube of the title track, 'Harlequin', and 'I face somewhere', among more of her music. A full bio is here.
The dates in Ireland are the first in a tour of these islands and continental Europe lasting till early October and including eighteen shows in Britain, four in the Netherlands, four in Denmark, three in Germany, three in the Czech Republic, and two in France. Her full schedule in Ireland is:
Sat. 11th Aug.: Limavady, Co. Londonderry (part of Stendhal Festival)
Wed. 15th: Bridge St., Castlebar, Co. Mayo
Thurs. 16th: The Cobblestone, Smithfield, Dublin
Fri. 17th: Crusoe's Coffee Shop, Castlerock, Co. Londonderry
Sat. 18th: Market Place Theatre, Armagh city
Sun. 19th: Crescent Arts Centre, Belfast
For further information, interview, session or guest list requests, please contact Geraint or Deb Jones at GPromo PR by phone (01584 873211), mobile (07855 724798), or e-mail.
