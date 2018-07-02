McLain Family Band (USA): new shows 9-14 July 2018
L-r: Al White, Alice McLain White, Daxon Lewis,
Ruth McLain, Raymond McLain
Ruth McLain, Raymond McLain
The indefatigable John Nyhan sends details of the additional shows arranged for the McLain Family Band (USA), for the week Monday 9 July to Saturday 14 July.
Mon. 9th: Dungarvan Singers Club, Merry's Bar and Restaurant (upstairs), Lower Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 064 0542
Tues. 10th: Steamboat Music, 4 Steamboat Quay, Limerick city, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 086 165 2278
Wed. 11th: Spells Bar, Pound St., Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 086 191 4355
Thurs. 12th: Clew Bay Hotel, James St., Westport, Co Mayo, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 757 0958
Fri. 13th: Free
Sat. 14th: The Merry Monk, Killala Rd, Kilmoremoy, Ballina, Co. Mayo, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 255 7188
For further details tel. John Nyhan at 087 792 1771.
Labels: Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home