02 July 2018

McLain Family Band (USA): new shows 9-14 July 2018

L-r: Al White, Alice McLain White, Daxon Lewis,
Ruth McLain, Raymond McLain

The indefatigable John Nyhan sends details of the additional shows arranged for the McLain Family Band (USA), for the week Monday 9 July to Saturday 14 July.

Mon. 9th: Dungarvan Singers Club, Merry's Bar and Restaurant (upstairs), Lower Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 064 0542
Tues. 10th: Steamboat Music, 4 Steamboat Quay, Limerick city, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 086 165 2278
Wed. 11th: Spells Bar, Pound St., Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 086 191 4355
Thurs. 12th: Clew Bay Hotel, James St., Westport, Co Mayo, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 757 0958
Fri. 13th: Free
Sat. 14th: The Merry Monk, Killala Rd, Kilmoremoy, Ballina, Co. Mayo, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 255 7188

For further details tel. John Nyhan at 087 792 1771.

