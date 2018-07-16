Looking back on the 3rd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree
Woodbine: (l-r) Nicola Kennedy, Liam Wright,
Tony O'Brien, Martin Cooney
Thanks again to Des Butler for this report and all the photos:
Well, the 3rd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree took place last weekend and was a tremendous success, with full houses on both Friday and Saturday nights at the concerts, and two jamming sessions following one another in quick succession on Saturday afternoon.
Evan Lyons and Taylor Bailey, followed by the Prairie Jaywalkers [above], and then Woodbine themselves closing the official proceedings. All in all, the audience was treated to some old-time favourites and some modern bluegrass with excellent musicianship displayed by all. A jamming session took place after the event and continued well into the early hours.
Pat Kelleher, Joe Zajac, Liam Wright, and Colin & James Henry who took up the mantle, ably assisted by Richard Hawkins on banjo who played straight through both jamming sessions.
Gary Ferguson accompanied by the excellent musicianship of Colin & James Henry [above].
Niall Toner who, backed by Clem, Tony, Dick, and Colin, delivered a powerful and moving set of original songs, some dedicated - as one of Clem's songs had been - to Niall's late wife Moira.
All thanks to Tony O'Brien and family for providing us all with another great bluegrass weekend in Athy. Keep up the good work, Tony - long may it last.
BIB editor's note: Niall's own account of the evening can be read in full on the Niall Toner Band Facebook.
A great 'little' Festival. Well done to Tony and the Team. Regards, Niall.
