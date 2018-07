Woodbine: (l-r) Nicola Kennedy, Liam Wright,

Tony O'Brien, Martin Cooney

Well, the 3rd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree took place last weekend and was a tremendous success, with full houses on both Friday and Saturday nights at the concerts, and two jamming sessions following one another in quick succession on Saturday afternoon.Friday night concert was opened by Evan Lyons and, followed by the Prairie Jaywalkers ], and then Woodbine themselves closing the official proceedings. All in all, the audience was treated to some old-time favourites and some modern bluegrass with excellent musicianship displayed by all. A jamming session took place after the event and continued well into the early hours.Saturday afternoon saw the first jamming session take place in Pat Dunne's Lounge [] withand, andleading the fray with some fine musicians taking part, notably] from Dundalk who entertained with some lively melodies and songs.This session had just come to a close when some 'fresh blood' arrived in the shape of Pat Kelleher , andwho took up the mantle, ably assisted by Richard Hawkins on banjo who played straight through both jamming sessions.The Saturday night concert was opened by the fine playing and harmonies of Pat Kelleher and Joe Zajac []. This multi-talented duo were a treat to listen to.Their performance was followed by the dulcet tones and original songs of Gary Ferguson accompanied by the excellent musicianship of Colin & James Henry [].The final performance of the evening was provided by the], comprising Clem, Tony O'Brien, andon bass, with Clem giving a very strong, excellent performance on vocals and guitar.An added and welcome surprise was a guest appearance by Niall Toner who, backed by Clem, Tony, Dick, and Colin, delivered a powerful and moving set of original songs, some dedicated - as one of Clem's songs had been - to Niall's late wifeAll thanks to Tony O'Brien and family for providing us all with another great bluegrass weekend in Athy. Keep up the good work, Tony - long may it last.

