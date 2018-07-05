Gary Ferguson (USA) and Colin and James Henry: tour begins TONIGHT
Gary Gene Ferguson (USA) begins today his twelfth tour of Ireland, accompanied by Colin Henry (dobro) and James Henry (banjo), and they will be playing in concert in the Henrys' home town at the Sunflower Folk Club, 65 Union St., Belfast. Doors open at 8.30 p.m. and the show begins at 9.00.
The full dates of the tour, which extends to Sunday 15 July, are on the BIB calendar and also on Gary's online schedule.
