Full details online for Omagh festival (31 Aug.-2 Sept. 2018)
Bluegrass Music Festival (31 Aug.-2 Sept.) at the Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. The website includes booking facilities and day-by-day programme details for a full weekend pass, or passes for Friday (adult £15 / child £6), Saturday (12.30-23.30) (£20 /£6), Saturday evening (18.00-23.30) (£15 /£6), Sunday (12.30-18.30) (£20 /£6), and the Sunday evening Spirit of Bluegrass gospel concert (18.30-20.00).
The impressive lineup for the weekend includes Darin & Brooke Aldridge (USA), Mike Compton & Joe Newberry (USA), the Demolition String Band (USA), Whiskey Deaf (USA), Fellow Pynins (USA), the Allen Family Reunion (CAN), Old Salt Collective (BE), Midnight Skyracer (UK), Old Baby Mackerel (UK), Geordie McAdam, the Henrys (Colin, Janet, and James), Two Time Polka, Broken String Band, Northern Exposure, and the Bluegrass Festival Choir from Fermanagh and Omagh.
The lunchtime spot (13.00-14.00) in the library of the Mellon Centre for Migration Studies will be filled this year by the 'McConversation' (a continuing tribute to the late Tony McAuley and Rodney McElrea), in which festival MC Frank Galligan will interview Mike Compton and Joe Newberry.
As a bonus, photos on the Festival website reveal that Omagh's iconic banjo-picker (shown above) can play right-handed as well as left-handed.
