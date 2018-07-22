Dublin Blues, Roots, & Brass Festival, 17-19 Aug. 2018
Whelan's of Wexford St., Dublin 2, for the news that their Dublin Blues, Roots & Brass Festival (also on Facebook) will be held this year on 17-19 August, with over thirty bands playing in three venues over the weekend from 7.00 p.m. till the small hours each night.
Bluegrass will be represented by the progressive, individual, and vital music of Mules & Men, who received a standing ovation from the concert audience at the present weekend's Ardara Bluegrass Festival.
