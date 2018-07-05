Canadian fiddler in Ireland till 20 July
Thanks to Erin, who writes:
I am a Irish/bluegrass fiddle player from Canada. I am going to be in Ireland on July 4th from [to?] the 20th and wondering if there are any bluegrass/ old-time jams in Ireland or any good traditional Irish sessions?
With regard to bluegrass and old-time jams, we've referred Erin to the information already on the BIB, and have also mentioned https://tradconnect.com/page/ireland-sessions-listing-pub for trad. pub sessiona. If you want to draw attention to your jam or session, contact Erin by e-mail.
Labels: Irish music, Jams, Old-time, Sessions, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home