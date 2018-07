No,a bluegrass band; but the sounds of ragtime, 1920s jazz, and swing were among the influences on the first generation of bluegrass musicians, and the California Feetwarmers ' sound is strong, heartening stuff.Their tour last year included the Red Room , Cookstown, Co. Tyrone. The Red Room's Barn on that occasion was packed to capacity, so this year the band will be playing there on- ideally, the Barn will be comfortably filled both nights., chatelaine of the Red Room, writes:The band's full schedule is on the website of the UK's Brookfield Knights agency. They'll be in Ireland for two spells, with an interval in Britain; most of their dates over here are part of the north-west's Earagail Arts Festival (in which the Henry Girls are also taking part). The Feetwarmers' Irish schedule is:Sun. 8th: Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (part of Junction Festival)Tues. 10th: Crane Lane Theatre, Cork cityWed. 11th: Hawk's Well Theatre, Sligo town (part of Cairde Festival)Thurs. 12th: Glenveagh Castle, Co. Donegal, 1.00–5.00 p.m.Thurs. 12th: Bennigans, Derry city, 8.00 p.m., £10 (tickets only from Bennigans Fri. 13th: McGrorys, Culdaff, Co. Donegal, 8.00 p.m., €10Sat. 14th: Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, 1.00 p.m., €10Sat. 14th: Derry city, 8.30 p.m. (part of Foyle Maritime Festival Sun. 15th: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre , Naul, Co. Dublin, 5.00 p.m., €13 / €5 (booked in advance) (Garden Party series)Tues. 17th: Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.Wed. 18th: Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.[Five dates in Britain, including the Edinburgh Jazz Festival Thurs. 26th: Rathmullan House, Rathmullan, Co. Donegal, 8.00 p.m., €10Fri. 27th: Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal, 8.00 p.m., €10Sat. 28th: Teach Hiudai Beag, Gaoth Dobhair (Gweedore, Co. Donegal), 11.00 p.m., €10Sun. 29th: The Mountain Stage, Arranmore Island, 10.00 p.m. (part of Swell Festival)

