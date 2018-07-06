California Feetwarmers (USA) in Ireland, 8-29 July 2018
No, not a bluegrass band; but the sounds of ragtime, 1920s jazz, and swing were among the influences on the first generation of bluegrass musicians, and the California Feetwarmers' sound is strong, heartening stuff.
Their tour last year included the Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone. The Red Room's Barn on that occasion was packed to capacity, so this year the band will be playing there on two successive nights, 17 and 18 July - ideally, the Barn will be comfortably filled both nights. Sharon Loughrin, chatelaine of the Red Room, writes:
They are absolutely first class, we intend going to see them at Glenveagh Park on 12th; they certainly aren't bluegrass but it would be impossible not to enjoy them.
The band's full schedule is on the website of the UK's Brookfield Knights agency. They'll be in Ireland for two spells, with an interval in Britain; most of their dates over here are part of the north-west's Earagail Arts Festival (in which the Henry Girls are also taking part). The Feetwarmers' Irish schedule is:
Sun. 8th: Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (part of Junction Festival)
Tues. 10th: Crane Lane Theatre, Cork city
Wed. 11th: Hawk's Well Theatre, Sligo town (part of Cairde Festival)
Thurs. 12th: Glenveagh Castle, Co. Donegal, 1.00–5.00 p.m.
Thurs. 12th: Bennigans, Derry city, 8.00 p.m., £10 (tickets only from Bennigans)
Fri. 13th: McGrorys, Culdaff, Co. Donegal, 8.00 p.m., €10
Sat. 14th: Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, 1.00 p.m., €10
Sat. 14th: Derry city, 8.30 p.m. (part of Foyle Maritime Festival)
Sun. 15th: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin, 5.00 p.m., €13 / €5 (booked in advance) (Garden Party series)
Tues. 17th: Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.
Wed. 18th: Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.
[Five dates in Britain, including the Edinburgh Jazz Festival]
Thurs. 26th: Rathmullan House, Rathmullan, Co. Donegal, 8.00 p.m., €10
Fri. 27th: Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal, 8.00 p.m., €10
Sat. 28th: Teach Hiudai Beag, Gaoth Dobhair (Gweedore, Co. Donegal), 11.00 p.m., €10
Sun. 29th: The Mountain Stage, Arranmore Island, 10.00 p.m. (part of Swell Festival)
